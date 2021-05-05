The Four Tops, Gladys Knight among stars set to perform at 2021 National Memorial Day Concert

Courtesy of PBS; Courtesy of Gladys Knight

The Four Tops and Gladys Knight are among the many performers who’ll appear at this year’s National Memorial Day Concert on PBS.

The concert is normally staged live on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, but due to the pandemic, the event will be pre-recorded. The 90-minute special, hosted by Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise, will air Sunday, May 30.

In addition to the pop-soul legends, the event will include performances by singer/songwriter Sara Bareilles and country stars Vince Gill, Alan Jackson and Mickey Guyton.

There also will be a tribute to the nurses of the Vietnam War era, as well as commemorations of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War and the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. These tributes will be presented by, respectively, actors Kathy Baker, Joe Morton and Steve Buscemi.

The concert, which airs from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET, will also stream on Facebook, YouTube and at PBS.org/national-memorial-day-concert. It’ll be available via video-on-demand from May 30 to June 13.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.