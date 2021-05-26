The Four Tops to release new environmental-themed song, “Freedom,” next week

Courtesy of The Four Tops

Motown legends The Four Tops will release a ecologically themed new song titled “Freedom” that will be released on June 5 in conjunction with World Environment Day, which addresses the issue of climate change.

In the tune, Mother Nature and the animal world implore humans to change their ways for the betterment of planet Earth.

The song and a companion music video are part of an environmental awareness campaign that’s endorsed by world leaders, celebrities and activists across the globe.

Regarding the inspiration behind “Freedom,” Duke Fakir, the last surviving original Four Tops member, notes, “Sometimes things need to be said.”

The track will be available for purchase via all digital platforms on June 5.

