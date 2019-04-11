The Full Trailer for “The Lion King”

We have seen small sneak peeks at Disney’s new version of The Lion King. We now have a full trailer to fawn over.

We finally see more of the well-known characters Scar, Timon, Pumbaa, and Nala.

The film will star the voices of Donald Glover, Beyonce, James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Jon Oliver and more.

We are 100 days away from the movie opening in theaters. Look for The Lion King on July 19th.

What are you looking most forward to from the film? Will you re-watch the original version before you see the new one?