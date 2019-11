S&S is currently testing a new prototype at their factory in Logan, Utah…and it’s AWESOME! (at least according to Bill! Jen hates roller coasters!) Dubbed ‘Axis,’ this coaster features swinging vehicles that allow the ride to travel through the ride course doing maneuvers you’ve never experienced before. Rumor has it, well see this new type of roller coaster in theme parks in the very near future! Yikes!