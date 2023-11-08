The Ghostbusters Are Back In ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ First Trailer

The first teaser trailer for ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ dropped today (Wednesday) and confirms the Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, and Finn Wolfhard from 2021’s ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ as well as original stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts.

According to the synopsis, the Spengler family “returns to where it all started — the iconic New York City firehouse — to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.”

Fans weighed in on the trailer with comments like, “Looks good! I can’t wait. I love how they keep the doomsday vibe like from the original movies. Although I was hoping for the return of Vego from the second Ghostbusters movie. But I’m excited for a new original ghost villain!”

The film is set to be released on March 29, 2024.

Who is your favorite Ghostbuster? What did you think of the new trailer?