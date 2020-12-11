The Gifts You Shouldn’t Be Giving This Year

A company called Wright Brand Bacon is giving people a chance to exchange bad Christmas gifts for BACON this year. You can find out more on their Instagram page.

They also commissioned a survey to find the WORST possible gifts you can give someone. Here are the top eight . . .

1. An ugly sweater. Including ironically ugly Christmas sweaters and normal sweaters that you’d just never wear.

2. A necktie. It’s one of those classic bad gifts you get Dad.

3. A coffee mug.

4. A scarf. Probably because it’s something most people already have.

5. A robe. Again, it’s an okay gift, but only if they don’t have one they like.

6. Candles.

7. Socks.

8. Weird jewelry you’d never wear.