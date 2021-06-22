The Go-Go’s announce late-2021, early-2022 tour dates, including New Year’s shows in Las Vegas

Credit: Chris Cuffaro

The Go-Go’s are set to usher out 2021 and ring in the New Year with a series of newly announced West Coast concerts, including a pair of special Las Vegas performances scheduled for December 31 and January 1 at The Venetian Theatre.

The all-female band also will be celebrating their forthcoming induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in October. Additionally, they’ve got three confirmed shows on their itinerary: on December 28 in San Francisco, December 29 in their hometown of Los Angeles, and January 3, 2022, in San Diego.

Tickets for all of the concerts will go on sale to the general public his Friday, June 25 at 10 p.m. PT. Go-Go’s fan club members will be able to purchase pre-sale tickets for the Las Vegas concerts starting Wednesday, June 23 at 10 a.m. PT, while Live Nation customers and members of the Venetian resort’s Grazie Rewards club will be able to access pre-sale tickets beginning Thursday, June 24, at 10 a.m. local time.

Visit GoGos.com for more ticket details.

“We really missed seeing and playing for our fans and we are happy we can experience and enjoy live music with each other once again,” the band says in a joint statement. “We are looking forward to celebrating and bringing in a brighter new year with everyone.”

The Go-Go’s had been scheduled to mount a short tour in June and July of this year, but those dates recently were shelved because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s the band’s full list of confirmed shows:

12/28 — San Francisco, The Masonic

12/29 — Los Angeles, CA, Microsoft Theater

12/31 — Las Vegas, NV, The Venetian Theatre

1/1/22 — Las Vegas, NV, The Venetian Theatre

1/3 — San Diego, CA, San Diego Civic Theater

