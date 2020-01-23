The Go-Go's line up US summer tour coinciding with Showtime premiere of new documentry

Credit: Chris Cuffaro

The Go-Go's have announced plans for an 11-date U.S. summer tour that will coincide with the TV premiere of a new Showtime documentary about the famed all-female band.

The trek kicks off on June 25 in San Diego and is plotted out through a July 13 show in Costa Mesa, California, and will include a June 30-July 1 stand in the group's hometown of Los Angeles. Among the other cities The Go-Go's will visit are Las Vegas; San Francisco; Asbury Park, New Jersey; Westbury, New York; Bensalem, Pennsylvania; and Mashantucket, Connecticut.

Tickets for all concerts except for the L.A. shows go on sale to the general public this Friday, January 24, at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for the L.A. gigs will be available on Friday, January 31, at 10 a.m. PT. For more ticketing information, visit Facebook.com/OfficialGoGos and GoGos.com.

The documentary, simply titled The Go-Go's, will get its world premiere on Friday, January 24, at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. The movie, directed by Allison Ellwood, follows the band from its emergence from the L.A. punk-rock scene to its rise to stardom in the early 1980s through its initial breakup and on to its various reunions.

The doc features candid interviews with the band members -- Belinda Carilsle, Jane Wiedlin, Charlotte Caffey, Kathy Valentine and Gina Schock -- and other music industry figures, as well as archival footage and more.

No word yet on when The Go-Go's will premiere on Showtime.

