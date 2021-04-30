The Go-Go’s releasing 20th anniversary reissue of 2001 studio album ‘God Bless the Go-Go’s’ in May

Eagle Records

The Go-Go’s will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their most recent studio album, 2001’s God Bless the Go-Go’s, by reissuing the record on CD and digitally on May 14, as well as releasing it on vinyl for the first time.

The CD and digital versions of the reissue feature new cover art and two bonus tracks: “I Think I Need Sleep” and “King of Confusion.” The LP will be pressed on 140-gram blue vinyl.

God Bless the Go-Go’s was the famed all-female band’s first new studio album since 1984’s Talk Show. It peaked at #57 on the Billboard 200 and featured guest appearances by Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong, former Jellyfish member Roger Manning, and Foo Fighters/ex-Wallflowers keyboardist Rami Jaffee.

Armstrong contributed vocals and guitar to “Unforgiven,” a song he co-wrote with Go-Go’s members Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin. The album also features tracks co-written by The Bangles‘ Susanna Hoffs, longtime Bryan Adams collaborator Jim Vallance, Lenny Kravitz guitarist Craig Ross, and indie-folk singer/songwriter Jill Sobule.

You can pre-order the God Bless the Go-Go’s now.

Meanwhile, the band will kick off a short North American summer tour on June 18 in San Francisco. The 10-date trek, which was postponed from last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrates The Go-Go’s’ self-titled 2020 documentary. The film was released on DVD and Blu-ray in February.

The Go-Go’s also are among the artists who’ve been nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year. The band currently is ranked third in the Rock Hall’s fan poll of favorite nominees, after Tina Turner and late African artist Fela Kuti.

Here’s the God Bless the Go-Go’s track list:

“La La Land”

“Unforgiven”

“Apology”

“Stuck in My Car”

“Vision of Nowness”

“Here You Are”

“Automatic Rainy Day”

“Kissing Asphalt”

“Insincere”

“Sonic Superslide”

“Throw Me a Curve”

“Talking Myself Down”

“Daisy Chain”

“I Think I Need Sleep”*

“King of Confusion”*

* = bonus tracks, CD and digital only.

