The Go-Go’s reschedule postponed West Coast concerts for March

After being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in October, The Go-Go’s had planned to ring in the New Year with a series of five West Coast shows in late December and early January, but those concerts were postponed after someone associated with the band tested positive for COVID-19.

Now, the veteran all-female group has announced new dates for the postponed run of gigs, most of which will take place at different venues than those lined up for the originally scheduled shows.

The new trek kicks off with a March 24 show in San Francisco at The Masonic, where the original series of concerts was supposed to have launched on December 28. The Go-Go’s then will play on March 25 in Reno, Nevada, at the Grand Theatre; March 27 in Temecula, California, at the Pechanga Theatre; March 28 in Anaheim, California, at the House of Blues; and March 31 in San Diego at Humphreys Concerts by the Bay.

In addition, a special hometown show in Los Angeles will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the new concerts will go on sale to the general public this Friday, January 28, at 10 a.m. PT, while Go-Go’s fan club and local pre-sales will be available starting on Thursday, January 27, at 10 a.m. PT. Visit GoGos.com/shows for more details.

“We are very pleased to be starting our west coast tour in just a few short weeks,” the group says in a statement. “Because every other band is also looking for venues, we’ve had to alter our routing a little, but we hope our fans will be as happy and excited to see us as we are to see them! Lots of love from The Go-Go’s!”

