The Go-Go's, Santana drummer, Cherie Currie & more to be honored at 2021 She Rocks Awards virtual event

Courtesy of The Women’s International Music Network

For the first time ever, the She Rocks Awards is going virtual in 2021. The ninth annual edition of the ceremony will be a livestreamed event held on January 22 and starting at 6:30 p.m. PT.

Among the 2021 honorees are The Go-Go’s, Santana drummer Cindy Blackman Santana, former Runaways lead singer Cherie Currie, Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee and comedian Margaret Cho.

Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale, who was a 2020 She Rocks Award recipient, will serve as host for the upcoming ceremony.

In addition to award presentations and speeches, the event will feature live virtual music performances, celebrity appearances, a silent auction and more.

The online ceremony, which is open to the public, will be streamed at Parade magazine’s official website and BelieveInMusic.tv. VIP tickets are available at SheRocksAwards.com, and those who purchase them receive a special gift bag and access to a virtual afterparty attended by honorees, special guests and others.

The She Rocks Awards ceremony is presented by The Women’s International Music Network, a.k.a. The WiMN, and pays tribute to women who have made important contributions to the music industry. The ceremony is held during the popular music-equipment trade conference The NAMM Show, which this year also will be virtual.

“The She Rocks Awards was created to bring us together and lift us all up with an evening of positive community and shared experience. This year is no different!” says the event’s founder, Laura B. Whitmore. “I am so thrilled to honor these amazing role models and share their inspiring stories.”

Meanwhile, an online press conference was held this afternoon to announce details of the 2021 awards event that was attended by Go-Go’s members Jane Wiedlin and Kathy Valentine, Currie, Santana, Hale and Cho.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.