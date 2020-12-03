The Go-Go's team with PETA for new "Go-Go Vegan" t-shirt

Courtesy of PETA

In 1990, The Go-Go’s famously proclaimed, “We’d rather Go-Go naked than wear fur,” kicking off PETA’s famous celebrity-backed animal rights campaign. Now the legendary band is teaming with PETA once again for a new pro-animal t-shirt.

Since PETA and The Go-Go’s both got their starts in 1980, the two entities are celebrating their respective 40th anniversaries with a new t-shirt that proclaims “Go-Go Vegan.” Modeled by Go-Go’s frontwoman Belinda Carlisle, you can buy it now from the PETA Shop.

“It’s been a thrill to have been involved with PETA since the beginning, and I’m just as eager as ever to help promote animal rights,” says Carlisle in a statement. In fact, last month, the singer, who lives in Bangkok, helped PETA pressure Costco to stop selling a brand of coconut milk made in Thailand using forced labor from chained monkeys.

Later this month, Carlisle will participate in PETA’s 40th anniversary virtual celebration. The Go-Go’s have a concert tour planned for next year.

By Andrea Dresdale

