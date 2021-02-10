The Go-Go's, Tina Turner, Todd Rundgren, Devo among 2021 Rock Hall nominees

Courtesy of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Go-Go’s, Tina Turner, Todd Rundgren, Devo and Carole King are among the 16 artists nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

The other nominees are Chaka Khan, Dionne Warwick, Kate Bush, LL Cool J, Mary J. Blige, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Iron Maiden and Fela Kuti.

To be eligible for induction, an artist must have released their first commercial recording 25 years before the year of their nomination.

Among the first-time nominees this year are The Go-Go’s, Warwick and King as a performer — Carole already was inducted into the Rock Hall as a non-performer for her songwriting career.

“I think The Go-Go’s are probably the number-one artist that we get fan mail about right now — people are really excited,” Rock Hall V.P. of Education Jason Hanley tells ABC Audio of the band’s nomination.

Should Turner or King be chosen, they’ll join Stevie Nicks as the only female artists to be inducted twice. Tina is already a Rock Hall member as half of Ike & Tina Turner.

This marks Rundgren’s third consecutive year being nominated for the honor.

Hanley says Rundgren’s eclectic, wide-ranging body of work may actually hinder his chances for induction.

“I think that fact that he was so great at doing so many different things and finding his way with different artists might actually be something that makes the voters hard to pin him down,” he maintains.

The inductees will be announced in May 2021, while the induction ceremony will take place this fall in Cleveland. Today through April 30, fans can vote for their favorite nominees at RockHall.com.

By Andrea Dresdale and Matt Friedlander

