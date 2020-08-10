The Go-Go's to perform new single, "Club Zero," today during virtual female-themed summit

UMe

The Go-Go’s will perform their new single, “Club Zero,” today as part a livestream event called The 19th Represents: 2020 Virtual Summit. The virtual conference spotlights women who are making important contributions to U.S. culture and politics, and marks the centennial of the 19th Amendment, which gave women to right to vote.

The 2020 Virtual Summit will be livestreamed daily from today through Friday, August 14, from 2 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. ET. You can register for the free event at Summit.19thNews.org.

The 19th Represents summit will include keynote conversations with former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton; voting-rights activist Stacey Abrams; and U.S. senators Kamala Harris, Tammy Duckworth and Catherine Cortez Masto, as well as performances from actors Meryl Streep and Zoe Saldana, poet Elizabeth Alexander, the New York Philharmonic Orchestra; and the aforementioned Go-Go’s.

The 2020 Virtual Summt is being presented by The 19th, a nonprofit newsroom focusing on gender, politics and policy, particularly regarding women underserved and underrepresented in the U.S. media.

“Club Zero,” the first new Go-Go’s song in almost 20 years, was released in conjunction with the recent Showtime premiere of the band’s self-titled documentary.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.