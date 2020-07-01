The Go-Go's to release new song, "Club Zero," this month; new doc premieres on Showtime on August 1

UMe

The Go-Go’s will release their first new song in almost 20 years, “Club Zero,” on Friday, July 31, one day before their new self-titled documentary gets its TV debut on Showtime.

The punk-influenced tune, which you can pre-save now at Spotify, features lyrics that offer optimism and a call for change.

“Club Zero” was created through email exchanges by the band’s members and recorded in San Francisco and Los Angeles. A live version of the tune is featured in the movie, which includes a segment showing the track evolving as the group plans a performance at one of their old stomping grounds — the famous Sunset Strip club The Whisky a Go Go.

Meanwhile, a new trailer for The Go-Go’s doc has debuted on Showtime’s official YouTube channel. The movie, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, tells the story of The Go-Go’s from their emergence from the L.A. punk scene to become the most successful all-female rock band ever, to the conflicts and issues that led to their breakup after only a few years, to their multiple reunions.

As seen in the trailer, the film features new interviews with all five Go-Go’s members — frontwoman Belinda Carlisle, guitarist/singer Jane Wiedlin, guitarist/keyboardist Charlotte Caffey, drummer Gina Schock and bassist Kathy Valentine — as well as archival footage and photos, and conversations with other music stars, including The Police‘s Stewart Copeland.

The movie was directed by Alison Ellwood, whose credits include the Laurel Canyon docuseries and the History of the Eagles two-part documentary.

The Go-Go’s premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Saturday, August 1.

By Matt Friedlander

