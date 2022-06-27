The Go-Go’s Were ‘Cross-Eyed Drunk’ While Filming ‘Vacation’ Video

The video for the Go-Go’s “Vacation” was hit on MTV and a big part of the band’s rise to fame – little did we know they were “cross-eyed drunk” the whole time.

Guitarist Jane Wiedlin says the video shoot was a 14-hour day, and that “about eight hours into it we all were getting really bored and restless, so we started drinking”.

Wiedlin says the band are three sheets to the wind in the water-skiing scene: “It’s so funny, if you look at us, look in our eyes in those parts, we’re all like cross-eyed drunk.”

The band would break up just three years later, but were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

