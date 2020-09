We call it Godfather film that you should forget! Francis Ford Coppola is re-cutting “The Godfather: Part 3” to make it a more fitting ending to the first two films. He even says he created a new beginning and ending. The movie turns 30 this year. The new cut will be called “The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone”. It’ll have a limited theatrical release in December.