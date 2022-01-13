The Godfather turns 50 and is returning to movie theaters.
In 1972 The Godfather won the Academy Award for Best Picture.
To celebrate the anniversary, the movie is returning to AMC theaters starting on February 25.
The movie has been restored and color corrected.
As widely acclaimed as the movie is, there are some people who have never seen it, have you seen The Godfather?
Beth
By Beth |
‘The Godfather’ Returns to Theaters for 50th Anniversary
