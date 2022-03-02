‘The Goldbergs’: Richard Marx Previews His Special Wedding Appearance

Richard Marx recently made a guest appearance on the 80s sitcom, “The Goldbergs,” and the “Right Here Waiting,” singer shared what the experience was like.

“The reason for my appearance is that Wendi’s character hires me to sing as a surprise at her daughter’s wedding and some things go awry,” said Marx.

For Marx’s appearance, he wore his own clothes from the 80s which he got from storage, and a mullet wig. “The level of quality of that wig was hilariously perfect. Once it was on, I kept it on all day,” said Marx. You can catch Marx on The Goldbergs for “The Wedding” episode on March 2 at 7 pm on ABC.

