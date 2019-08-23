The Golden Girls Are Back!

Jennifer loved the Golden Girls…did you? You’ll never get to see the original “Golden Girls” together again, but at least you can see them in puppet form! “That Golden Girls Show: A Puppet Parody” debuted off-Broadway in 2016 and now it’s starting to tour the U.S. The show promises to capture the essence of the original series and its characters, but it’s supposedly a little raunchier. You can go to the official website, ThatGoldenGirlsShow.com, for updates on future shows. Maybe you can even beg them to come to your town.