‘The Golden Girls’ Coming to Theaters

For the first time ever The Golden Girls are coming to movie theaters.

Thanks to Fathom Events the ladies will appear on the big screen for two nights in September to celebrate 36 years of the sitcom.

Forever Golden! A Celebration of the Golden Girls will be shown in theaters starting on September 14, then again on September 21.

As far as which episodes will be shown, well, you got to get your tickets and head to the movies to find out.

