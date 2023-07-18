The Goo Goo Dolls Are Going Metallic Silver!

The Goo Goo Dolls are releasing a special edition vinyl of “Dizzy Up The Girl.”

The 25th anniversary edition of the record will arrive on September 15th, in a limited-run and pressed on metallic silver ice vinyl.

The project catapulted the band into mainstream success and featured the songs “Iris,” “Slide,” and “Black Balloon.”

It sold over six million copies worldwide, had five top 10 singles and has since gone 5x platinum in the US.

