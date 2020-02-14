“The Goonies” Is Coming Back ~ With A Twist I Think Will Be Fun!

The 80s film The Goonies will be re-enacted as a TV program.

The show will focus on three students who are aspiring filmmakers and a substitute teacher re-enacting the events that took place in the movie.

The TV series will film a pilot and we’ll see what happens next.

The original movie focuses on kids who find a treasure map and go on an adventure of a lifetime.

What is the most creative nostalgia movie or show you’ve seen recently?

