Remember Tessica Brown, the “Gorilla Glue Girl”? Back in January, she ran out of hair spray . . . assumed that spray-on Gorilla Glue was fine instead . . . and her hair was cemented to her scalp for over a month. And now Tessica is cashing in on her mistake . . . by launching her own HAIR CARE line called “Forever Hair”. It includes a hair spray called “Forever Hold” that she says was inspired by Gorilla Glue. But the big difference is it will wash out with soap and water.