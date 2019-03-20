The Government Will Give You Money To Adopt A Wild Horse

Want $1000 from the federal government?  All you have to do is adopt a wild horse. The Bureau of Land Management is launching an Adoption Incentive Program that will offer up to $1,000 for anyone who adopts a wild horse or burro and gives it a good home. The agency says the goal is to promote adoption and help reduce the country’s overpopulation of wild horses and burros, which is a problem for public rangelands. Are you a horse person?  How far would $1,000 go in caring for one?  Did you know the U.S. had wild horse populations?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Here’s Why Fleetwood Mac Ditched Buckingham ‘Die Hard’ Board Game Announced Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio Team Up With Quentin Tarantino For “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” USF Has A New Logo And Most Aren’t Happy NIMBY Tom Brady Is Allegedly Charging More Than $1,000 for Autographs
Comments