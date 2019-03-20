The Government Will Give You Money To Adopt A Wild Horse

Want $1000 from the federal government? All you have to do is adopt a wild horse. The Bureau of Land Management is launching an Adoption Incentive Program that will offer up to $1,000 for anyone who adopts a wild horse or burro and gives it a good home. The agency says the goal is to promote adoption and help reduce the country’s overpopulation of wild horses and burros, which is a problem for public rangelands. Are you a horse person? How far would $1,000 go in caring for one? Did you know the U.S. had wild horse populations?