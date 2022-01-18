The Grammys rescheduled for April 3, ceremony moved to Las Vegas

CBS

What happens in Vegas…will be the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

After canceling plans to hold the awards ceremony on January 31 because of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Recording Academy has announced that “Music’s Biggest Night” will now take place Sunday, April 3, from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The show will air live on CBS, and also will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Trevor Noah will return as the host for the ceremony. Details about Grammy Week events like the MusiCares Person of the Year Gala and Clive Davis‘ annual pre-Grammy party will be announced soon.

Hits Daily Double reports that options being considered include holding these events in Las Vegas, holding them in Los Angeles that same week, or holding them the week after the Grammys.

Among the veteran artists receiving nominations for Grammy Awards this year are Paul McCartney, AC/DC, ABBA, Jackson Browne Los Lobos, Police drummer Stewart Copeland, Carole King, Steve Cropper and ex-Talking Heads frontman David Byrne.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.