The Grateful Dead Yule log returns

While some people are lucky enough to have a fireplace to gather around on Christmas, others have to settle for watching the televised Yule log for that warm and toasty holiday feeling. But not everyone likes to listen to Christmas music on a loop, and if you’re a Deadhead, there’s another option.

The Grateful Dead has just gone live with their annual holiday Yule log, a tradition they started in 2021. This year’s Yule log is labeled PNW ’74, and features concerts that appeared on the group’s Pacific Northwest 73-74: The Complete Recordings box set, which was released in 2018.

Last year’s Yule log featured music from their three-night stand at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco, California, which took place November 9-11, 1973. The inaugural Yule log featured recordings of their 1972 shows at London’s Lyceum Theatre.

