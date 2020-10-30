The Grateful Dead's Bob Weir among artists performing during 'Rocky Horror' livestream to encourage voting

Courtesy of Wisconsin Democrats

Grateful Dead singer/guitarist Bob Weir is among a variety of artists who will be performing during a Rocky Horror Picture Show livestream event on Halloween to encourage voting, specifically in the swing state of Wisconsin.

The online show, which is being produced by the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, airs this Saturday, October 31, starting at 10 p.m. ET. Weir will be playing with Wolf Bros, his side group that also features acclaimed producer/bassist Don Was and RatDog drummer Jay Lane. Other performers include Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready and Fall Out Boy.

Also taking part in the event are several Rocky Horror Picture Show cast members: Tim Curry, who played Dr. Frank-N-Furter; Barry Bostwick, who portrayed Brad Majors; and Nell Campbell, who played Columbia. Other celebs participating in the livestream include Jason Alexander, Wilmer Valderrama, Lance Bass, Rosario Dawson, Seth Green and David Arquette.

For more info, visit WisDems.org/RockyHorror.

Earlier this week, Tenacious D released a guest-filled cover of the Rocky Horror song “Time Warp,” also to encourage voting.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.