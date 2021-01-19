The Grateful Dead's Bob Weir participating in Clean Energy for America Inaugural Ball virtual bash on Wednesday

Credit: Jay Blakesburg

The Grateful Dead‘s Bob Weir is among the celebrities scheduled to take part in the Clean Energy for America Inaugural Ball, a virtual event scheduled for Wednesday, January 20, celebrating the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as U.S. President and Vice President.

The two-hour event, which begins at 7 p.m. ET and will be followed by a two-hour afterparty, is being hosted by the Clean Energy for Biden organization. The evening will feature various guest speakers and performers celebrating the prospect for a better future for clean energy and environmental justice in the U.S. because of the incoming administration and congress.

The performances, which will take place during the after-party segment of the event, include Weir with his side project Wolf Bros, Noel Paul Stookey of Peter, Paul and Mary fame, Train, Michael Franti and more. The lineup of speakers includes actor Jeff Bridges, alt-pop star Billie Eilish and Senator Chuck Schumer, among many others.

Tickets can be purchased for the event at CleanEnergyforBiden.com, and are priced at $100. The after-party is included in that price, but participation is limited to 1,500. You can register online to reserve your spot.

The Clean Energy for America Inaugural Ball will stream via the Remo platform.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.