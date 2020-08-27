The Grateful Dead's Mickey Hart to be featured on new 'Comes a Time' podcast episode

Courtesy of Osiris Media

Longtime Grateful Dead percussionist Mickey Hart will be the guest on a new episode of the Comes a Time podcast series, co-hosted by ex-Allman Brothers Band bassist Oteil Burbridge and comedian Mike Finoia.

The interview with Hart, who currently plays with Burbridge in the Grateful Dead spinoff group Dead & Company, will be available starting Friday, August 28.

Hart will chat about his experiences playing with The Grateful Dead, Dead & Company and various other musical projects, what it’s like performing in a group with two drummers, his passion for world music, and why he describes himself as a “noiseician.”

Reflecting on The Dead’s musical legacy, Mickey says that the band “is a positive in a negative world,” adding, “And you have to remember…that’s one thing you can count on. We were for the good.”

You can listen to the Comes a Time podcast on OsirisPod.com, as well as on various popular streaming platforms.

Among the previous guests on the podcast were Grateful Dead singer/guitarist Bob Weir, and the late Jerry Garcia‘s ex-wife Carolyn “Mountain Girl” Adams.

By Matt Friedlander

