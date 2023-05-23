The Greatest Movie Lines

The American Film Institute made a list of the 100 greatest movie quotes of all time.Â Here’s their pick for #1.Â “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn.”Â From “Gone with the Wind”, 1939.
- “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse.” from “The Godfather” (1972)
- “You don’t understand! I coulda had class.Â I coulda been a contender.Â I coulda been somebody instead of a bum, which is what I am.” from “On the Waterfront” (1954)
- “Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.” from “The Wizard of Oz” (1939)
- “Here’s looking at you, kid.” from “Casablanca” (1942)
- “Go ahead, make my day.” from “Sudden Impact” (1983)
- “All right, Mr. DeMille, I’m ready for my close-up.” from “Sunset Boulevard” (1950)
- “May the Force be with you.” from “Star Wars Episode 4: A New Hope” (1977)
- “Fasten your seatbelts. It’s going to be a bumpy night.” from “All About Eve” (1950)
- “You talkin’ to me?” from “Taxi Driver” (1976)