Featured Story | Jennifer & Bill

By Jennifer Ross |

The Greatest Movie Lines

The American Film Institute made a list of the 100 greatest movie quotes of all time.Â  Here’s their pick for #1.Â  “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn.”Â  From “Gone with the Wind”, 1939.

  1. “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn.” from “Gone with the Wind” (1939)
  2. “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse.” from “The Godfather” (1972)
  3. “You don’t understand! I coulda had class.Â  I coulda been a contender.Â  I coulda been somebody instead of a bum, which is what I am.” from “On the Waterfront” (1954)
  4. “Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.” from “The Wizard of Oz” (1939)
  5. “Here’s looking at you, kid.” from “Casablanca” (1942)
  6. “Go ahead, make my day.” from “Sudden Impact” (1983)
  7. “All right, Mr. DeMille, I’m ready for my close-up.” from “Sunset Boulevard” (1950)
  8. “May the Force be with you.” from “Star Wars Episode 4: A New Hope” (1977)
  9. “Fasten your seatbelts. It’s going to be a bumpy night.” from “All About Eve” (1950)
  10. “You talkin’ to me?” from “Taxi Driver” (1976)