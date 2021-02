Zach Galligan from the “Gremlins” movies was asked who’s cuter, Gizmo or Baby Yoda. He went with Gizmo because he’s fuzzy and, quote, “fuzzy is cuter.” Zach has been reunited with Gizmo for a Mountain Dew Zero Sugar commercial. In it, Zach lets Gizmo try his drink, which he spills on himself, and we all know what happens when Mogwai get wet.