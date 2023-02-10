The Guess Who announces new album, ‘Plein D’Amour,’ and drops first single

Deko Entertainment

Legendary Canadian band The Guess Who is ready to drop some new music. The band just announced their brand new album, Plein D’Amour, ﻿which translates to full of love.

“We couldn’t think of a better time to introduce the world to an exceptional collection of songs that exude positivity and cohesive energy, a much needed cultural antidote. Now we ARE love — Plein D’Amour!” Michael Staertow shares. Founding member Garry Peterson adds, “After recording this album, and living with it for a while, I believe this is the best album that I have played on.”

And the band is giving fans a taste of what to expect with the just-released first single from the record, “The King.”

According to lead vocalist Derek Sharp, who wrote the song, “The King” was inspired by “‘all the king’s horses and all the king’s men, couldn’t put Humpty together again.”

He added, “However, loving kindness is a universal balm, which can not only put Humpty together again, but turn him into a Prince!”

The album is a follow-up to 2018’s The Future IS What it Used To Be. So far a release date for Plein D’Amour hasn’t been announced.

Fans can also catch The Guess Who on the road. They are currently on a U.S. tour, which hits Lincoln City, Rhode Island, on February 17. A complete list of dates can be found at theguesswho.com.

