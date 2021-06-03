The Guess Who’s Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings announce rescheduled & new US tour dates for 2021

Credit: Mike Hough

Co-founding Guess Who members Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings postponed their plans for a North American reunion tour multiple times because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but veteran Canadian rockers have unveiled new confirmed dates for the U.S. portion of the trek.

The stateside leg of the duo’s Bachman Cummings: Together Again, Live in Concert tour currently features 11 shows in the Midwest, beginning on August 7 in Saint Michael, North Dakota, and mapped out through a September 18 performance at the Deadwood Jam 2021 in Deadwood, South Dakota.

According to a post on Cummings’ official Facebook page, some of the concerts are rescheduled previously announced shows, while others are brand-new dates. In addition, a previously postponed concert at MGM Northfield Park in Northfield, Ohio, has been officially canceled, while a new date for a concert at Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hall in Tama, Iowa, will be announced soon.

Before the U.S. leg gets underway, Bachman and Cummings are scheduled to play a month-long series of Canadian dates, kicking off June 15 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and wrapping up on July 15 in Saint John’s, Newfoundland. As previously reported, the trek will feature Bachman and Cummings performing Guess Who songs, as well as material from Randy’s other famous band, Bachman-Turner Overdrive, and from Burton’s solo career.

Here’s a full list of Bachman Cummings’ North American concerts:

6/15 — Vancouver, BC, Canada, Rogers Arena

6/17 — Medicine Hat, AB, Canada, Co-op Place

6/19 — Edmonton, AB, Canada, Rogers Place

6/22 — Saskatoon, SK, Canada, SaskTel Centre

6/23 — Regina, SK, Canada, Credit Union Eventplex Evraz Place at Brandt Centre

6/29 — Saint Catharines, ON, Canada, Meridian Centre

6/30 — London, ON, Canada, Budweiser Gardens

7/4 — Montreal, QC, Canada, Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier – Place des Arts

7/5 — Toronto, ON, Canada, Budweiser Stage

7/8 — Moncton, NB, Canada, Avenir Centre

7/9 — Summerside, PE, Canada, Credit Union Place

7/12 — Halifax, NS, Canada, Scotiabank Centre

7/15 — Saint John’s, NL, Canada, Mile One Centre

8/7 — Saint Michael, ND, Spirit Lake Casino & Resort*

8/9 — Green Bay, WI, Resch Center Theatre*

8/10 — Milwaukee, WI, The Riverside Theatre*

8/12 — Fort Wayne, IN, Foellinger Theatre*

8/14 — Rosemont, IL, Rosemont Theatre

8/15 — Prior Lake, MN, Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

8/18 — Kansas City, MO, Muriel Kauffman Theatre*

8/19 — St. Charles, MO, Family Arena

8/21 — Huber Heights, OH, The Rose Music Centre at The Heights

8/22 — Akron, OH, The Goodyear Theatre at East End*

9/18 — Deadwood, SD, Deadwood Jam 2021*

* = just announced.

