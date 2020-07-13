The Hallmark Channel Just Launched a Line of Wines

The Hallmark Channel’s Christmas movies have inspired a line of wines. The network has teamed up with Wines That Rock for holiday-themed wines, which pair very well with our favorite Hallmark movies. The announcement came via Instagram which reads, Introducing a Christmas Cabernet and a festive and refreshing Sauvignon Blanc, both the perfect holiday gift. In a press release, the SVP of Marketing for the network said, Over the last ten years, ‘Countdown to Christmas’ has evolved into something more than a collection of holiday movies, it has become a seasonal lifestyle experience. You’ll be able to get wine in either Jingle, a rich, full-bodied premium Cabernet Sauvignon or in Joy, a crisp and refreshing Sauvignon Blanc. The wines will come in a 2-pack, 4-pack, 6-pack, or in a case of 12 for $14 a bottle plus shipping! Pre-order now so that you can have your wine in time for the countdown, which begins in October. Will you be ordering the Hallmark Channel’s Christmas wines? Do you think this is a great idea for the network?