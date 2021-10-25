The Halloween Candy That Debuted The Decade You Were Born

Halloween is this weekend and you may not know this, but candy makers didn’t start marketing their candy for the holiday until the 1950s.

Check out to see what candy was introduced the year you were born:

1940s – M&Ms, Bazooka Bubble Gum, Hershey’s Almond Joys

1950s – Hot Tamales, Pixy Stix

1960s – Starburst, Haribo Goldbears, Lemonheads

1970s – Skittles, Pop Rocks, Reese’s Pieces

1980s – Nerds, Sour Patch Kids

1990s – Hershey’s Cookies ‘N” Creme

2000s – Jelly Belly

What candy made its debut in the decade you were born? What is your favorite candy from the list?