News | Tracy St. George

By Tracy St. George |

The Hate For Candy Corn Flows Into The Holidays With “Reindeer Corn”

The site CandyStore.com released its annual list of the most HATED holiday candies.

And “reindeer corn” is #1 again. I love candy corn in general, so fill me up!

It’s just regular candy corn with a festive spin.  The only difference is it’s red-green-and-white instead of orange-yellow-and-white.

Here are the rest of the 10 most despised holiday candies in America . . .

 

2.  Christmas nougat.  It’s chewy and minty, and popular with a VERY select number of people.  (love those)

3.  Cherry cordials.  They always make the Top 5.  They were #1 two years ago. (LOVE those)

4.  Non-peppermint candy canes.  Peppermint ones avoided the Top 10 this year. (blechhh)

5.  Holiday Peeps.  Whether they’re shaped like snowmen or Christmas trees, not a lot of people like them. (YUMMMMM)

6.  Ribbon candy.  Hard candy shaped like a ribbon.  If you’ve never tried it, you’re not missing much. (old fashioned…hate it)

7.  Old-fashioned hard candy mix.  Found exclusively at your grandma’s house in 1987. (unless it’s the strawberry ones!)

8.  Lifesavers Story Books.  Each one has a selection of different types of Lifesavers.  They’re called “Story Books” because the package opens like a book. (snoozefest)

9.  Chocolate oranges.  If you enjoy mixing the flavors of chocolate and citrus, they’re all yours. (guh-ross)

10.  Peppermint Bark.  A dubious poll recently claimed it’s actually America’s FAVORITE holiday treat.  It placed ahead of gingerbread cookies and chocolate Santas . . . so the poll was obviously NOT scientific. (only if it’s dark chocolate, white chocolate – no thanks)

(CandyStore.com)