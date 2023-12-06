The Hate For Candy Corn Flows Into The Holidays With “Reindeer Corn”

The site CandyStore.com released its annual list of the most HATED holiday candies.

And “reindeer corn” is #1 again. I love candy corn in general, so fill me up!

It’s just regular candy corn with a festive spin. The only difference is it’s red-green-and-white instead of orange-yellow-and-white.

Here are the rest of the 10 most despised holiday candies in America . . .

2. Christmas nougat. It’s chewy and minty, and popular with a VERY select number of people. (love those)

3. Cherry cordials. They always make the Top 5. They were #1 two years ago. (LOVE those)

4. Non-peppermint candy canes. Peppermint ones avoided the Top 10 this year. (blechhh)

5. Holiday Peeps. Whether they’re shaped like snowmen or Christmas trees, not a lot of people like them. (YUMMMMM)

6. Ribbon candy. Hard candy shaped like a ribbon. If you’ve never tried it, you’re not missing much. (old fashioned…hate it)

7. Old-fashioned hard candy mix. Found exclusively at your grandma’s house in 1987. (unless it’s the strawberry ones!)

8. Lifesavers Story Books. Each one has a selection of different types of Lifesavers. They’re called “Story Books” because the package opens like a book. (snoozefest)

9. Chocolate oranges. If you enjoy mixing the flavors of chocolate and citrus, they’re all yours. (guh-ross)

10. Peppermint Bark. A dubious poll recently claimed it’s actually America’s FAVORITE holiday treat. It placed ahead of gingerbread cookies and chocolate Santas . . . so the poll was obviously NOT scientific. (only if it’s dark chocolate, white chocolate – no thanks)

(CandyStore.com)