Even though the Halloween events at the Orlando theme parks are canceled this year, you’ll still be able to get your scare on in Orlando!!! There is a new contactless Halloween experience coming called “The Haunted Road” that will satisfy your need for terror all while maintaining social distancing rules! It’s a drive-thru haunt that will have contact-free check-in by license plate and full immersive drive-in scenes! Admission will only be $15 per person.

Find out more at www.thehauntedroad.com.