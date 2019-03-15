The Haunting Trailer for “Charlie Says” Is Out Now

The new trailer for the film Charlie Says is out now and people are staring at the film’s star Matt Smith in disbelief for his uncanny likeness to Charles Manson. The movie takes place three years after the murders that rocked the country and follows the three women who killed for Manson become rehabilitated by a graduate student and re-enter the real world. Doctor Who star Matt Smith plays Manson, and you can barely recognize him. The film also stars Hannah Murray, Sosie Bacon, Chace Crawford, and more. Charlie Says opens in theaters on May 10. What do you think of the trailer? What do you think of Matt Smith’s look for the film?