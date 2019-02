Omggggggggggg I would lose my mind! I hope, I hope, I hope that The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck comes to Palm Beach! I don’t know how I missed the stops last year in Miami and Orlando! I just might have to travel to California to go to the official cafe!

Check out the truck! There’s Hello Kitty minicakes, macarons, cookies, pocket pies and giant chef cookies to eat and sprinkles T-shirts, plus dolls, lunchboxes, stainless steel thermal bottles and more.