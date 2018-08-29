The Hidden Calories in Booze

Do you know how many calories you are drinking when you have a beer, glass of wine or mixed drink? Probably not because companies that make your alcoholic drinks aren’t required to list nutritional information. Vox decided to break down what you are putting in your body when you have an adult beverage.

Most 12 ounce cans of light beer contain about 100 calories. Regular beers like Budweiser only contain around 150 calories. You get into higher calories with your craft brews, IPA’s and stouts where you might go up to 200 or 300 calories per drink.

Most mixed drinks pack on calories because of the mixer, juice or tonic water added in. There’s a lot of sugar which means a lot of empty calories.

What about wine? Most 6 ounce glasses of red or white wine will only cost you 150 calories. There has been a recent move to sweeter grapes which leads to more sugar and, of course, more calories.

Do you think about calories when you are drinking? Have you cut back on drinking an noticed you are a little slimmer?