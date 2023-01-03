The Hidden Netflix Codes That Unlock Secret Movies

You might believe you have watched every good film and TV show on Netflix. However, there is probably still a lot of content on there that you are unaware of.

It turns out that there are thousands of codes available that will make it much simpler for you to search the platform.

These codes correlate with some very precise genres, ranging from “Romantic Foreign Movies” to “B-Horror Movies,” and they’ve been put in one location for you to sift through.

To see each genre’s webpage, all you need to do is insert the four-digit code into your web browser after the following address: http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/. The website only works on the website and not phones, NOW Boxes, or the Amazon Firestick.

Click here for a REALLY comprehensive list of codes!