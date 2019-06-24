"The Hills" sequel is a "New Beginning" for Natasha Bedingfield, too

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Tonight on MTV, it's the premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings, a sequel to the MTV reality series that ran from 2006 to 2010. The original cast members are all back, along with their kids and their friends -- and so is the woman whose hit song served as The Hills opening theme: Natasha Bedingfield.

Natasha has recorded a new, electronic-flavored remix of "Unwritten," her 2004 top-five single, for the opening of The Hills: New Beginnings -- "just for the hell of it," she notes on Twitter. It's now available for streaming and download at all digital providers.

Just as "Unwritten" has changed, so has Natasha: The British singer just celebrated ten years of marriage to her husband, Matt Robinson, and their son, Solomon, is 18 months old. According to Vice, Natasha's planning to release new music this summer via an independent label, and she's very excited for what's next.

As Vice reports, Natasha's new music, like her previous material, will include "life lessons, love, heartbreak, independence, feminism, freedom."

"This chapter has been amazing," Natasha tells Vice. "I signed a record deal when I was pregnant. I was touring when I was pregnant. When [my son] was born, I was writing. He’s been in the studio his whole life."

As for whether Natasha ever watched The Hills, the answer's no, except for an episode here and there, she tells Vice. She doesn't really watch much TV at all. Music-wise, she listens to a lot of ambient artists, and of course, music her son likes, such as songs from Sesame Street.

But what about "Baby Shark?"

"Oh, hell, no!" she laughs.