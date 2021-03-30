‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ Release Date Moved Up

Despite the first film getting mixed reviews, the sequel to The Hitman’s Bodyguard is getting a sequel and you’ll be able to see it sooner than expected. The Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds film, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, will be released two months earlier. Lionsgate has announced that the sequel will now be released on June 16th instead of August 20. In the sequel, Bryce has to get back into action to help Bryce and his con artist wife Sonia. How do you like Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds as a team?