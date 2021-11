Starbucks has rolled out its new holiday cups as the coffee house chain starts serving up holiday drinks, including its first non-dairy holiday offering. That’s the new Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte. Returning holiday favorites include Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, and Irish Cream Cold Brew. The cups feature candy canes, wrapping paper, ribbons on a gift box and holiday lights.