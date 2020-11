It’s a little earlier than usual, but we’re all thrilled about it! And so should you since you were the ones who voted for us to start Christmas music immediately!! It kicked off at midnight with “The Christmas Song,” by Nat King Cole. And for today “Sunny 107.9 has removed all commercials, all day long! Regular commercials will return tomorrow. So enjoy the commercial free 24 hours of cheer and merriment! Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays