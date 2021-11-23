The Hollies’ to launch 60th anniversary US tour in April 2022

Courtesy of The Hollies

British Invasion greats The Hollies will return to the U.S. next year for the first time in two decades for a series of shows celebrating the band’s 60th anniversary.

The five-date tour kicks off on April 2 in Morristown, New Jersey, and also will visit Washington, D.C., on April 4; New York City on April 5; and Chicago on April 7, before winding down in Los Angles on April 7.

The Hollies have long been led by two members of the band’s classic lineup — lead guitarist Tony Hicks and drummer Bobby Elliott. Rounding out the group’s current incarnation are lead singer Peter Howarth, bassist Ray Stiles, keyboardist Ian Parker and rhythm guitarist Steve Lauri.

“We felt like this is something no other band gets to do, celebrate six decades together,” says Hicks. “Sixty years of this band and these songs means so much to us and so many others.”

Adds Elliott, “We’re incredibly excited performing for everyone on what will be some of the most special shows in the history of The Hollies.”

The group, which was co-founded in 1962 by singers Allan Clarke and Graham Nash, scored a string of hits in the 1960s and early ’70s, including “Bus Stop,” “Stop Stop Stop,” “Carrie-Anne,” “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother,” “The Air That I Breathe” and “Long Cool Woman (In a Black Dress).”

Tickets for The Hollies’ U.S. tour are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting TheHolliesOfficial.com.

Prior to the trek, the band will be making a special appearance on March 31 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, as part of the 2022 Flower Power Cruise, which sets sail from Miami on March 28.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.