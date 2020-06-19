News | Tracy St. George

By Tracy St. George |

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced their 2021 Hollywood Walk of Fame Class

TSG Star

Have you ever walked down Hollywood Walk of Fame? Which star would you be most excited to see?

There are 35 honorees this year, and I’m sure a few of your favs made the list!

Here is a snapshot of some of the honorees and categories.

Motion Picture: Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Morris Chestnut, Zac Efron, Giancarlo Giannini, Shia LeBeouf.

TV: Nick Cannon, Courteney Cox, Marla Gibbs, Dr. OZ, Jenifer Lewis.

Radio: Big Boy

Music: Missy Elliott, Kelly Clarkson, The Judds, Trisha Yearwood, Salt n Pepa.

The date of the ceremony has not been announced yet.

Check out the full list here!

 