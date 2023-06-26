The Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024 Announced

The 2024 Hollywood Walk of Fame honorees were announced on Monday (June 26).

On June 21, the Hollywood Chamber’s Board of Directors approved the names that the Walk of Fame Selection Committee of previous honorees had chosen from hundreds of nominations.

Def Leppard is among the recording category honorees, along with Dr. Dre, Gwen Stefani, Darius Rucker, Charles Fox, Sammy Hagar, Toni Braxton, Brandy Norwood, and Glen Ballard.

Chadwick Boseman will receive posthumous honors on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for Motion Pictures. Others in the category include Michelle Yeoh, Chris Pine, Kevin Feige, Chris Meledandri, Gal Gadot, Christina Ricci, and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Eugene Levy, Jim Nantz, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Mario Lopez, Michael Schur, Raul de Molina, Lili Estefan, and Sheryl Lee Ralph will be honored in the television category.

What do you think about the 2024 Hollywood Walk of Fame class?