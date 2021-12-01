The ‘Home Alone’ House is Available to Rent

If you’ve ever felt like mauling a couple of bad guys with a series of potentially deadly do-it-yourself traps, now’s your chance. The house featured in the classic film “Home Alone” is available to rent — for one night only.

A one-night stay in the Winnetka, Illinois home is being auctioned off on Airbnb December 7th, with bids starting at $25. In addition to getting to stay in the house on December 12th, the winning bidder will be provided with booby traps to set, aftershave and “mirrors to scream in,” macaroni and cheese “to enjoy by candlelight” and a copy of the franchise’s latest film, “Home Sweet Home Alone,” according to the listing.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the La Rabida Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

What famous movie house would you like to stay in?